How Pastor Ashimolowo lost $5m to ponzi scheme – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

How Pastor Ashimolowo lost $5m to ponzi scheme
Daily Post Nigeria
Kingsway International Christian Centre, a 12,000-member megachurch in Britain headed by Nigeria's Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, lost $4.8 million to a Ponzi scheme after trustees carelessly invested money in it. The scam was the brainchild of former …
