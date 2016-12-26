Pastor Enoch Adeboye: Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.

Adebayo described the APC leader’s comment as an example of the evil mindset of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its alleged comments against Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), reportedly commended Fayose for his courage and willingness to defend his people.

According to Premium Times, the Ekiti APC Chairman, Jide Awe alleged that Fayose must have bribed the revered religious leader for him to make such comments.

Awe, in a statement also said the APC "was alarmed that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.”

The spokesman of the PDP in Ekiti, Jackson Adebayo, described the APC leader’s comment as political rascality and an example of the evil mindset of the party.

Adebayo also said “Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.”

He also added that “The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone that is not with them must be condemned at all cost.”

ALSO READ: 7 major controversial religious moments of the yea r

Pastor Enoch Adeboye made the comment about Governor Fayose when he visited Ekiti state for his ministry’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” program.

The RCCG leader also state governors in Nigeria to emulate Ayodele Fayose in defending and protecting their people.

