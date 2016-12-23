Patriotism and the 2017 budget

The speech with which President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2017 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 14, 2016, should be of interest to Nigerians beyond the fiscal details of the presentation. This additional interest, which I consider as important as those fiscal details, arises from his hint at patriotism as…

This content is for Premium Digital Yearly Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Patriotism and the 2017 budget appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

