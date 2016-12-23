Pay us, Gombe teachers tell state govt

PRIMARY school teachers in Gombe State have called on the state government to pay their salaries, to enable them cater for their families. Those who commented on the development on anonymous grounds said, “We have not received payment for the past three to four months, some of us are even owed as much as seven […]

The post Pay us, Gombe teachers tell state govt appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

