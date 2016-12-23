Pages Navigation Menu

Pay us, Gombe teachers tell state govt

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News

PRIMARY school teachers in Gombe State have called on the state government to pay their salaries, to enable them cater for their families. Those who commented on the development on anonymous grounds said, “We have not received payment for the past three to four months, some of us are even owed as much as seven […]

