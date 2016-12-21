Pay What You Owe Varsities From Paris Club Refund, ASUU Tells Governors

‎The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on the state governors to consider paying the state-owned universities from the Paris Club refund, and avoid being confronted by the lecturers’ union.

Speaking in an interview with the National President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said most of the state governors who have drawn up plans on how to spend the money, have excluded the universities from benefiting, saying almost all of them have not paid their subvention to the universities for many months.

According to Ogunyemi, apart from owing workers in these institutions, the governors have failed to pay subventions to the universities and that those institutions have only been living from hands to mouths through their internally generated revenues.

He said; “Our governors have been approaching banks to draw their Paris Club refunds but none of them is considering payment of their debts to the universities.

“For instance, Ogun State Government has not paid its subvention to the state universities for more than 20 months and similar thing is happening in Ondo and Bayelsa States, among many others.”

Ogunyemi, who commended the decision of Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State for earmarking N1 billion for the Osun State University and the jointly-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), said this appeal became necessary so that the union would not go into war with the governors and avoid putting the lives of the students on the line.

“As we are facing the Federal Government at the centre we expect the state governors to also fulfil their commitments to the universities. ASUU does not like to embark on strike but at the same time we don’t like being pushed to the war. I think so far, only Governor Aregbesola of Osun state has done well by earmarking N1 billion to the universities,” Ogunyemi added.

