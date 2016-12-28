Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDM explains why it sacked Chairman, NWC members

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

mallam-bashir-yusuf-ibrahim-national-chairman-2

The Caretaker committee of the People Democratic Movement (PDM) had cleared the air on the recent sack of its National Chairman, Malam Bashir Ibrahim and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC). A statement signed in Abuja on Tuesday by the party’s interim chairman and secretary Hon Munir Garba and Hon. Ifeanyi Egwe, respectively […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

PDM explains why it sacked Chairman, NWC members

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.