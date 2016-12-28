PDP, Atiku, Sultan, hail capture of Sambisa Forest

• Security agencies’ coordination led to success of campaign, says Buratai

President Muhammadu Buhari and the military have continued to receive commendations for the capture of Sambisa Forest, following the defeat of Boko Haram insurgents.

The forest was the terrorists’ base, from where they launched deadly attacks on troops and civilians in the adjoining north east zone of the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Caretaker Committee yesterday described the defeat as a great milestone in the war against insurgency.

Its spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, said the success resulted from the strong foundation laid by ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

The statement pointed out that the boost recorded by the war against insurgents was what made it possible for the 2015 general elections to hold in those war ravaged parts of the North Eastern parts of the country.

Adeyeye said: “We congratulate Nigerians and the military for this important milestone. We also congratulate the president for his dogged pursuit of the war against insurgency. We are happy that he has built on the efforts of his predecessors.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday canvassed a speedy reconstruction and rehabilitation of the northeast region.

Atiku, while congratulating the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for ending the over seven-year-old insurgency, he maintained that the victory was an opportunity for the Federal Government and international community to develop the entire area.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, also hailed the Federal Government and the military for the feat.

The monarch, who made the commendation in Gusau at the 20th Zamfara State Annual Qur’anic Recitation Competition, said that the capture of Sambisa Forest from Boko Haram was historic and a great success.

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, while congratulating Buhari said the support given the armed forces by the president was key to the success of Operation Lafiya Dole, which led to the conquest of Sambisa forest

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) and the Nigerians In Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG), United Kingdom Chapter, have commended the troops.

NDMG in a statement by its U.K. co-ordinator, Adekaa Onyilo said it was remarkable that troops successfully cleared out Sambisa Forest in spite of the concerted and coordinated onslaught by Boko Haram sponsors.

