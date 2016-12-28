PDP blasts Okorocha over ill-treatment of pensioners

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says it is “shocked over the calculated attempt by Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration to deny Imo pensioners their several months arrears of pension, through a well crafted fraudulent means.”

The position of the PDP was made public via a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Oparah, and made available to Vanguard in Owerri.

“It is heartless for the state government to design a form with the sole intent of misleading the unsuspecting senior citizens into endorsing it. No responsible government will treat its pensioners with such high level deception, just to rob them of their entitlement, which they toiled for over the years,” Oparah said.

The party equally fumed that apart from asking the retirees to endorse the poisonous document, the administration went further to insert a very dangerous clause that will permanently deny the pensioners their entitlements for life.

“To any discerning mind, this killer clause, if the pensioners sign the document, will deprive them for life of any claim to their entitlement. This, by all standards, is the height of Governor Okorocha’s hatred for Imo pensioners,” the PDP leadership said.

Imo PDP equally said it viewed Okorocha’s well thought out plan to deprive the aged retirees of their pension entitlement as “not only an act of suppression and oppression, but also an evil treatment which our senior citizens do not deserve.”

The post PDP blasts Okorocha over ill-treatment of pensioners appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

