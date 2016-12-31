PDP condemns Amosun’s alleged confessions on Ondo Election

• Says Abuja sponsored Vote-Buying has rubbished Buhari’s Integrity

• Asks EFCC, Media, CSOs To Probe, Expose Abuse Of State Funds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately begin a comprehensive investigation into allegations of abuse of state funds and the deployment of same for votes buying during the November 2016 governorship election in Ondo State.

It described as absurd, criminal and unacceptable a situation where the future of Nigerians were mortgaged because of the desperation of politicians to grab and hold onto political power.

The PDP in a statement by the spokesman of its National Caretaker Committee, Dayo Adeyeye, lamented that the alleged release of funds by the Presidency to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State to buy votes in Ondo had rubbished the image and integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It further urged the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media to brace up to the challenge of investigating and exposing such crimes and misdeeds that threaten the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

It lamented that “a situation where democratic tenets on unhindered citizen participation, the rule of law, majority rule and performance of candidate and party will no longer determine electoral successes but by survival of the fittest through cruel, careless and brazen votes buying, intimidation and other kinds of manipulation at the polling units was very sad.”

The statement, which was titled “On Ondo 2016 Guber: Governor Amosun Reveals How Votes Were Bought In Ondo State by The APC And His Plans To Become Nigeria’s Next Senate President” reads: “We have been reliably informed of the arrogance and latitude displayed by the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun in which he revealed how his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) manipulated votes in the November 26, 2016 Ondo State Gubernatorial Election.

“Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle was caught on tape during a meeting with the Ogun State House of Assembly and National Assembly members from the state about two weeks ago making shocking revelations of how the APC spent N1,000,000 (One million naira only) in each polling unit during the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ondo State.’’

The statement noted that “this revelation has once again vindicated the PDP by indicting the trio of security agencies who keep failing in their mandates under this present government to maintain law and order during elections in Nigeria; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who abandons its responsibility by law to conduct free, fair, unbiased and credible electoral processes in the country; and the Ruling APC Government that should ensure constitutional compliance towards the conduct of credible elections especially, as a government that is constantly whining on issue of ‘corruption’ as if it cares.”

