PDP congratulates Nigerian armed forces for victory over Boko Haram
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday congratulated the Nigerian Army for defeating Boko Haram and capturing their major enclave, the Sambisa forest. Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, the Chairman of a faction of the party, gave the commendation in Makurdi, when he led other national officials of the party on a working visit to PDP […]
