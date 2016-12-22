PDP: Our members defecting to APC will regret – chieftain

A PDP chieftain has said that the PDP would come out of its problems and those who defected would regret their actions.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Chief Alexander Mwolwus, says that his party members defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will regret their actions later.

The PDP stalwart spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin on Wednesday while reacting to the defection of Sen. Joshua Dariye to the APC.

NAN reports that Dariye, a one-time governor of the state, alongside the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Yusuf Gakdi, and many others defected to the APC at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos on Wednesday.

The APC National Chairman Chief John Oyegun, Gov Simon Lalong, some national party leaders and members in the state received Dariye and his group.

Mwolwus, however, said that the PDP would come out of its problems and those who defected would regret their actions.

“What they do not know is that PDP is coming out of its challenges very strong and will soon launch a serious move to unseat the ruling APC in 2019.

“We are leaving nothing to chance to clinch power come 2019, in spite of the negative and destructive activities of the moles in PDP,’’ he said.

Mwolwus said that the PDP was strategising to come back to power to rescue Nigerians from the hardship and pains.

He said that the departure of Dariye and others would not affect the PDP in the state.

The stalwart urged PDP loyalists not to bother about the action of the persons that defected, but to concentrate on working toward how to regain power in 2019.

