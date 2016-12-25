PDP says Magnus Abe’s laugh will not last

As if 2019 election campaigns were already here, the major contenders in the Rivers rerun elections with likely spill over to 2019, have continued to punch each other in the face. Two arrowheads, Governor Nyesom Wike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Magnus Abe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have aimed blows at each other.

Now, the PDP says Abe should call off celebrations for his December 10, 2016 rerun victory to the Senate because the courts would surely upturn it. Abe has however, hit back, saying Wike was the cause of violence in Ogoni area.

PDP

The PDP boss in the state, Felix Obuah, said through his media aide, Jerry Needam, that the PDP regretted the manner in which Abe, Barry Mpigi, Derrick Mene and other chieftains of the APC in Ogoni allegedly connived with the Army, SARS, Police and APC thugs to kill and maim members of the PDP. He said: “It is only a matter of time before the truth about the ill-fated election held on Saturday, December 10, 2016 would be unraveled.”

The party further accused Abe and the APC of pushing their desperation to the extent of kicking against the redeployment of the SARS Commander allegedly caught by drone cameras, hijacking INEC result sheets and other materials.

Obuah said revelations had exposed APC’s ‘desperate moves’ because the party knew the game would soon be up as their deeds would be exposed, maintaining that Abe had boasted on a radio programme that an ‘audio evidence’ would soon be released against Governor Wike.

The PDP chairman wondered why Abe would violate his conscience to celebrate such a victory. The party called for the arrest and prosecution of some personalities involved in the violence in Ogoni on the day of election.

APC

Magnus Abe, now representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, has blamed Governor Wike and the PDP for any violence which might have occurred during the December 10 legislative re-run elections in the state.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Abe said although he heard an incident that happened at Bodo community and not Khana; such incident could have been triggered by the order given to PDP supporters by the party’s ‘Arrest Resistance Committee’ to indulge in violence.

“From the outset, we had said that the nature of the languages employed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the arrangement they were making with arrest resistance committee, inviting youths and arming them and all that. It was clearly inevitable that violence would be the result of this kind of arrangement. Those of them who made such arrangements should be held responsible for what they did. As far as Khana is concerned, I didn’t hear that anybody was killed in Khana. But I have seen reports that somebody died in Bodo. I do not know the circumstance under which that happened. What I have said and would like to repeat here is that as much as possible, incidents that occurred during the election should be properly investigated and those who are found culpable should be brought to book”.

Abe wondered why few incidents of violence orchestrated by the PDP in Rivers South East Senatorial District should be used to assess his election while in Rivers East Senatorial District and even in Rivers West Senatorial District, such incidents were not attributed to the senators who won in the districts.

Speaking further, he cited the beheading of police officers at Omoku, which was not attributed to the senator representing Rivers West, adding that the essence of the insinuation in Rivers South East was to smear his electoral victory.

“You are always talking about Rivers South East Senatorial District; PDP is always talking about Rivers South East Senatorial District; the governor is always talking about Rivers South East Senatorial District. We are talking about elections that were held state-wide. You have talked about people being killed in Rivers South East. People were beheaded in Omoku. How come nobody is talking about that? Let me state clearly even if the election is conducted 50 times in my senatorial district, there will be only one winner because that is the choice of the people of that district and the name of that winner is Senator Magnus Ngei Abe”.



Ignatius Chukwu

