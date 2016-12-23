PDP sweeps Abia council polls, opposition rejects results
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 17 councils in Abia state local government elections, the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced. Four political parties – the PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) participated in the polls on Wednesday. APC and APGA have reacted to the […]
