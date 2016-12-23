Pages Navigation Menu

PDP sweeps Abia council polls, opposition rejects results

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Politics

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all 17 councils in Abia state local government elections, the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced. Four political parties – the PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) participated in the polls on Wednesday. APC and APGA have reacted to the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

