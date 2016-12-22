Pages Navigation Menu

PDP takes all 17 councils in Abia local govt polls

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Politics

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the results of Wednesday’s local government elections, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 17 councils. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the commission, retired Justice Igbozurike Akomas, announced the results in the early hours of Thursday at the commission’s premises…

