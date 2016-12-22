PDP takes all 17 councils in Abia local govt polls

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the results of Wednesday’s local government elections, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 17 councils. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the commission, retired Justice Igbozurike Akomas, announced the results in the early hours of Thursday at the commission’s premises…

The post PDP takes all 17 councils in Abia local govt polls appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

