PDP wins all chairmanship seats in Abia LG elections

The Nation Newspaper

PDP wins all chairmanship seats in Abia LG elections
Vanguard
THE Abia State Electoral Commission (ABISIEC) has declared that the ruling PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 councils in the election held Wednesday. The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Igbozurike Akomas (retd), who announced the …
Abia LG Election: PDP takes all 17 councilsNigeria Today
PDP wins all chairmanship positions in Abia council pollGuardian
PDP sweeps Abia LG electionsDaily Trust

