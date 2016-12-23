PDP wins all chairmanship seats in Abia LG elections – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
PDP wins all chairmanship seats in Abia LG elections
Vanguard
THE Abia State Electoral Commission (ABISIEC) has declared that the ruling PDP won the chairmanship seats in all the 17 councils in the election held Wednesday. The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Igbozurike Akomas (retd), who announced the …
Abia LG Election: PDP takes all 17 councils
PDP wins all chairmanship positions in Abia council poll
PDP sweeps Abia LG elections
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG