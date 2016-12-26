Pedro Bags A Brace As Chelsea Defeat Bournemouth 3-0

Chelsea continued their winning streak by beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday afternoon to open up a nine-point lead on the chasers while at the same time creating a club record of 12th successive league wins. Two goals from Pedro and a penalty from Eden Hazard tightened the Blues grasp on the top of the …

The post Pedro Bags A Brace As Chelsea Defeat Bournemouth 3-0 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

