Pedro Bags A Brace As Chelsea Defeat Bournemouth 3-0
Chelsea continued their winning streak by beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday afternoon to open up a nine-point lead on the chasers while at the same time creating a club record of 12th successive league wins. Two goals from Pedro and a penalty from Eden Hazard tightened the Blues grasp on the top of the …
