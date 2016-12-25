Pedro: Conte Made Us Believe We Can Win The League

Chelsea midfielder, Pedro believes Antonio Conte’s revival of the blues is down to the Italian imbibing trust in the squad.

Chelsea’s defence of the epl title was futile, as they finished 10th, with the former Juventus manager hired as replacement for Mourinho.

And Conte has completed the turnaround, with Chelsea sitting six points clear at the top of the table.

“In my career, I have worked with really good managers, like Pep Guardiola and Vicente del Bosque,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“But one thing that has really surprised me about Antonio is how he managed to turn around the team so quickly.

“He put trust and belief in all of the players and then we started winning matches. Quite easily, he just turned things around. He put the trust, the belief in all of us that we could win matches, that we could win the league.

“It’s just like everything turned really quickly. We started to go really well, our trust started growing and everything became really positive. We’ve got a lot of trust and that really helps.

“One of the key things is the trust we have with everybody. Everybody trusts each other and it means we work really well together as a team.

“When we get a chance we take it and that makes the team feel more relaxed and play with more confidence.”

