Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pep Guardiola Admits It Will Be Tough To Stop Chelsea

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted it will be difficult stopping the league leaders, Chelsea from winning the league. Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-0 on boxing day to extend their winning streak to 12 games and opening up a 7 point lead at the top of the table. Manchester City moved to second on the …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Pep Guardiola Admits It Will Be Tough To Stop Chelsea appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.