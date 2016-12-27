Pep Guardiola Admits It Will Be Tough To Stop Chelsea

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted it will be difficult stopping the league leaders, Chelsea from winning the league. Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-0 on boxing day to extend their winning streak to 12 games and opening up a 7 point lead at the top of the table. Manchester City moved to second on the …

The post Pep Guardiola Admits It Will Be Tough To Stop Chelsea appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

