Pep Guardiola To Rival Manchester United For Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann
Manchester City will rival Manchester United for the signature of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Manchester Evening News.
City boss Pep Guardiola is understood to be keen on bolstering his attacking options with the acquisition of the France international.
Uncertainty over Diego Simeone’s future at the Vicente Calderon has plunged Griezmann’s long-term Atleti future into doubt.
And Guardiola is set to go head-to-head with city-rivals United for the £70m-rated 25-year-old striker.
Earlier this week, reports claims that Manchester United had initiated talks over a deal to sign the 25-year-old.
According to The Sun, United have asked a ‘leading agent’ to secure a move for the in-demand forward after Jose Mourinho made the player his priority target for next summer’s window.
The post Pep Guardiola To Rival Manchester United For Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG