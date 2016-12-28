Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naija Turn Up at the Pepsi Rhythm unplugged
NAIJ.COM
We were wondering why Pepsi, the headline sponsor of the Rhythm Unplugged themed this year's event the Naija Turn Up. Well all that was put to rest when the list of artiste for this year's Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged was released. Guess what? They all have …
Pepsi thrills Lagos with Rhythm Unplugged concertThe Nation Newspaper
Stars thrill at Pepsi Rhythm UnpluggedGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.