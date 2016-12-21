Perjury: IGP Orders Probe Of Senator, PDP Chieftain

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has set up a Special Investigation Panel to probe into an alleged conspiracy, forgery, impersonation, perjury and fraud perpetrated by Senator Bassey Akpan and Barr. Patrick Udomfang.

Mr. Udomfang, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in AkwaIbom State, is said to have on behalf of Senator Albert Bassey Akpan,tendered a document supposedly stolen from the PDP Headquarters (Wadata House) which was tendered on October 17 before a High Court sitting in Uyo.

According to a reliable source who is party to the case in court, Mr. Udomfang told the Police that he was authorised by Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, a factional chairman of the PDP to tender the said document.

The twist however is that the PDP Head office in Abuja is said to sealed up since May 22 this year by the Nigeria Police.

According to a document made available to journalists, Mr. Udomfang on October 17, 2016, tendered a purportedly Certified True Copy of 8 documents including delegates’ list for the 2015 Akwa Ibom senatorial elections at the court sitting in Akwa Ibom State on a pre-election case between Hon. Bassey Etim and Sen. Albert Bassey Akpan.

In a petition sent to the Inspector General of Police, the plaintiff in the case against the victory of Sen. Akpan at the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial primaries, called on the police to investigate how the said

Udomfang, got the tendered documents from the sealed secretariat.

In his response to the petition, the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris in a letter dated November 18, 2016 and addressed to the Chairman of the Investigation Panel set up by the Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and Principal Staff Officer to the IG, Mr.Hafiz M. Inuwa, directed the DCP to launch an investigation of the matter.

The Police had sealed off the Wada House in May, when the rift between the Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi factions began to intensify. Despite the sealing of the secretariat, Mr. Udomfang, was said to have been seen with documents he tendered to the Court in Uyo, before he was later intercepted and the said documents which were allegedly taken from the PDP secretariat retrieved.

However several calls and text messages to Makarfi and his faction’s spokesman, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye were not returned at the time of filing this report.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

