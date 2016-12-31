Permsec with 45 cars revealed

A Nigerian former permanent secretary or permsec who retired with brand new 45 SUV cars has been revealed.

He is Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, formerly of the Ministry of Power. He is from Bayelsa state.

According to theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is investigating Igali has found the vehicles recovered from him were actually 47, apart from 100 motorcycles.

It was revealed that the 47 Sports Utility Vehicles and 100 motorcycles were bought for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign in the 2015 general election and that sum of N1.5 billion with which the vehicles were acquired was allegedly sourced from the diverted N27 billion insurance premium of deceased workers of Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The EFCC was said to have intercepted the vehicles and motorcycles after an alarm was raised by an artisan, who was called in for repairs. An EFCC source said that there was “overwhelming evidence” against the former Perm Sec.

Another source said the vehicles were seized from several secret locations.

More than 100 motorcycles parked at a facility in Mabushi Area of Abuja were also confiscated by the EFCC. The confiscated items include SUVs, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hilux trucks and 16-seater buses.

According to EFCC investigation, all the vehicles were supplied by Kaduna based Dilly Motors, the paper said.

The cash was allegedly laundered by Igali through Baseworth Insurance Brokers in order to cover his track.

Igali was earlier this year arrested by the Commission and made a statement after which he was released on administrative bail.”

EFCC was finalising plans to arraign Igali in court.

EFCC source said: “We have substantial evidence against Igali. He is going to face trial any moment from now.

“In profiling Igali, our detectives discovered that he is a kinsman of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and he assisted the Gooodluck/Sambo Campaign Organisation with vehicles by diverting public funds for such illegality.

“Actually, Igali had made useful statement and our detectives have spent the last five to six months to conduct diligent investigation.

“There is a prima facie case against him. It is left for the ex-Permanent Secretary to prove his innocence in court.”

The post Permsec with 45 cars revealed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

