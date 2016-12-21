Peterside: Wike’s Commission of Inquiry laughable
Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable. Peterside stated this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Wednesday in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged electoral violence during the Dec.
