Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peterside: Wike’s Commission of Inquiry laughable

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Dr Dakuku Peterside, Rivers APC governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections, says the constitution of Judicial Commission of Inquiry on alleged electoral violence by Gov. Nyesom Wike is laughable. Peterside stated this in a statement released in Port Harcourt on Wednesday in reaction to plans by Wike to investigate alleged electoral violence during the Dec.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.