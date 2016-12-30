Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teen, 3 adults in court for Cape cop’s murder – News24

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Teen, 3 adults in court for Cape cop's murder
News24
Cape Town – Police have secured confessions that will help with the investigation into the murder of Warrant Officer Dion Dumas, 57, from Malmesbury, acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane has said. A teenager has also been …
Phahlane: Confessions secured in Deon Dumas murderEyewitness News
Minor in dock after cop's fatal ambushIndependent Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.