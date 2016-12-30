Teen, 3 adults in court for Cape cop’s murder – News24
News24
Teen, 3 adults in court for Cape cop's murder
News24
Cape Town – Police have secured confessions that will help with the investigation into the murder of Warrant Officer Dion Dumas, 57, from Malmesbury, acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane has said. A teenager has also been …
Phahlane: Confessions secured in Deon Dumas murder
Minor in dock after cop's fatal ambush
