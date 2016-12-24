Phillips Consulting Unveils Web-jurist Award Winners

By Obinna Chima



Phillips Consulting yesterday announced winners of its annual Web-Jurist Awards.

According to a statement from the organisers, in the banking sector, Ecobank’s website emerged overall winner, followed respectively by Wema and Zenith Bank.

Glo was the overall winner in the telecommunications sector, with MTN and Etisalat coming second and third. The website of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was adjudged to be the overall best federal government parastatal website, with the National Communications Commission and the Nigerian Customs Service making up the top three.

Also, AIICO Insurance, WAPIC Insurance and Axa Mansard came first, second and third respectively in the Insurance sector. Oyo State won in the state government category, beating off competition from Osun and Bauchi States.

“The winners emerged following a detailed evaluation of the websites of 80 federal government parastatals, 18 commercial banks, 47 insurance companies, 36 state governments and four telecommunications outfits.

These websites were assessed on the bases of aesthetics, technical features, website content, customer experience, website performance, website accessibility and use of social media, a newly introduced criterion. Banks were assessed on an additional criterion: the range of financial services available to their customers online.

“The inclusion of a “use of social media” criterion was informed by the recognition of the importance of social media in providing richer customer experiences, gaining valuable customer insights, increasing brand awareness and loyalty, managing brand reputation, and generating higher conversion leads,” the statement added.

The Web-Jurist Awards is in its 13th iteration. The awards, which initially focused on the financial services industry, were conceived in 2001 by e-business experts at Phillips Consulting who sought to develop a comprehensive, critical and objective framework of assessing websites in Nigeria to encourage innovation and improve efficiency in online service delivery. In 2015, it expanded to include public sector organisations.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

