Photo: Eddy Kenzo plays soccer for charity

By Prim Kembabazi

Musician Eddy Kenzo who enjoyed a career as a footballer in his younger years played soccer for charity with top football stars in Masaka yesterday.

The match was between Saza champions Buddu VS Masaka and it was aimed at sharing the little he has with the mothers in Mulago Masaka maternity ward.

Proceeds will be used to buy a few commodities that they can use while in the hospital.

Professional footballers like Sadam Juma Uganda national team player and Express FC and Masaka born Vincent Kayizi of KCCA, Ayubu Kisalita Sports Club Vila, Kalyowa Ema Soana, Kirabira KCCA, Muleme Isaac KCCA, Ashabu Sports Club Vila, Ssenkumba Akim KCCA and Masaka born ex-international players like Sekabira, Isma, Noordn, Madadi Bukenya, Byansi Muhammad, Eddy kenzo , Bulega attended the charity match.

