PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

emir-sanusi

The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is now a grand father. The former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced his first grandson on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The emir shared the photo of himself carrying the new grandson with his daughter.

emir-sanusi-2

