PHOTO NEWS: Emir Sanusi Becomes Grandfather

The emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is now a grand father. The former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced his first grandson on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The emir shared the photo of himself carrying the new grandson with his daughter.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

