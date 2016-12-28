Pages Navigation Menu

Photo of the day! Chibok schoolgirls take a selfie with CNN Isha Sesay.

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ten weeks after being released by Boko Haram, 21 freed Chibok schoolgirls and a baby returned home this month to celebrate Christmas with their families for the first time since they were snatched by the terror group.

Just look at them looking so pretty with CNN correspondent Isha Sesay.

