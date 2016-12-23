Pages Navigation Menu

Photo of The Day; See What Father Christmas Was Seen Doing in Ibadan

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to social media users, Santa Claus visited Ibadan all the way from Rome in Italy and was forced to join the locals in making pounded yam rather than merely facing his primary duties of sharing gifts and making the children happy. Very funny.

