PHOTO SPEAKS: Collapsed Nigeria Police building that killed two

A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday.

The post PHOTO SPEAKS: Collapsed Nigeria Police building that killed two appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

