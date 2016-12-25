Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO SPEAKS: Collapsed Nigeria Police building that killed two

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

nema-3

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A part of the building, known as W block, collapsed at about 4:00 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday.

The post PHOTO SPEAKS: Collapsed Nigeria Police building that killed two appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.