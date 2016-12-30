Photo Splash: Calabar Carnival 2016
The much anticipated Calabar Carnival is currently ongoing in Cross River state, South-South, Nigeria. The carnival, which is reputed to be Africa’s biggest street party, is an annual event and this year’s carnival is the 11th edition. This year’s carnival themed; “Climate Change” was held at the Calabar Municipal Garden and it was indeed a…
