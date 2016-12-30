PHOTO SPLASH: Celebrity Outfits To Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding

Media personality, Stephanie Coker today had her traditional wedding ceremony to her fiance, Olumide Adenirokun. The event which held in Lagos had several other celebrities in attendance including OAP Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & wife Cynthia. Other celebrities present at the even were Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Anna Banner, SwankyJerry, Tania Omotayo and many more. See…

The post PHOTO SPLASH: Celebrity Outfits To Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

