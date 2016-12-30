PHOTO SPLASH: Celebrity Outfits To Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding
Media personality, Stephanie Coker today had her traditional wedding ceremony to her fiance, Olumide Adenirokun. The event which held in Lagos had several other celebrities in attendance including OAP Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & wife Cynthia. Other celebrities present at the even were Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Anna Banner, SwankyJerry, Tania Omotayo and many more. See…
The post PHOTO SPLASH: Celebrity Outfits To Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG