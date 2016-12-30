Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTO SPLASH: Celebrity Outfits To Stephanie Coker’s Traditional Wedding

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality, Stephanie Coker today had her traditional wedding ceremony to her fiance, Olumide Adenirokun. The event which held in Lagos had several other celebrities in attendance including OAP Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & wife Cynthia. Other celebrities present at the even were Tunji ‘TeeBillz’ Balogun, Anna Banner, SwankyJerry, Tania Omotayo and many more. See…

