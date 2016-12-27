Photo Splash: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry and her daughter step out in style

Mercy Aigbe and her 15-year-old daughter, Michelle, know how to make you stop and stare with their lovely photos. The pair looked happy in these new photos as they prepared to step out for a concert in Lagos last night. The Olamide Live In Concert3 took place at the Eko Conventional Center last night. See…

