Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTO SPLASH: Red Carpet Slayers At The Headies Awards 2016

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2016 edition of the Headies Awards held yesterday night at the Eko Convention centre, Lagos. The event had in attendance several celebrities including the just crowned 40th Most Beautiful Girl Nigeria. Other celebrities present at the event include Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, Simi, Humblesmith and a host of others. See some of the red…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post PHOTO SPLASH: Red Carpet Slayers At The Headies Awards 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.