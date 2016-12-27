Pages Navigation Menu

PHOTONEWS: 21 released schoolgirls in Chibok town on Boxing Day

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

dsc_2283

Governor Kashim Shettima received a ‘thank you’ gift from Glory Dama, on behalf of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram in October, 2016, when he hosted the girls in Chibok town on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2016, as part of his outreach to Christian communities in Borno State during the Christmas festival. […]

