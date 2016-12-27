PHOTONEWS: 21 released schoolgirls in Chibok town on Boxing Day
Governor Kashim Shettima received a ‘thank you’ gift from Glory Dama, on behalf of the 21 Chibok schoolgirls freed by Boko Haram in October, 2016, when he hosted the girls in Chibok town on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2016, as part of his outreach to Christian communities in Borno State during the Christmas festival. […]
PHOTONEWS: 21 released schoolgirls in Chibok town on Boxing Day
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG