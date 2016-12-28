PHOTONEWS: Donald Duke, wife cause stir with monster bike at Calabar Bikers Carnival
It was a show of amusement and opulence on Tuesday at the second edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State as a former governor of the state, Donald Duke and his wife, Onari, emerged in a monster power bike. Attendees, passerby and participants were thrilled as the couple stole the show. While […]
