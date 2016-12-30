Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education

Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been invested with the award of Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education by African Education Monitor Magazine.

Aregbesola received the award, Friday, from the Chief Executive Official, African Education Monitor Magazine, Oludaisi Adetarami.

The post Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

