Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education
Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been invested with the award of Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education by African Education Monitor Magazine.
Aregbesola received the award, Friday, from the Chief Executive Official, African Education Monitor Magazine, Oludaisi Adetarami.
The post Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Also, Like us on facebook
Related