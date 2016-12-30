Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has been invested with the award of Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education by African Education Monitor Magazine.

Aregbesola received the award, Friday, from the Chief Executive Official, African Education Monitor Magazine, Oludaisi Adetarami.

Governor State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, receiving an Award of
the Nigerian Governor of the year in Education (2016) from the Publisher,
Chief Executive Official, African Education Monitor Magazine, Oludaisi
Adetarami (right), during his Investiture as Nigerian Governor of the
year in Education (2016) by African Education Monitor Magazine at the
State Secretariat Abere on Thursday 29-12-2016.

Governor State of Osun Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola (left) presenting a gift to
the Publisher, Chief Executive Official, African Education Monitor
Magazine, Oludaisi Adetarami, after his during his Investiture as
Nigerian Governor of the year in Education (2016) by African Education
Monitor Magazine, at the State Secretariat Abere, Osogbo on Thursday
29-12-2016.

The post Photos: Aregbesola receives award as Nigeria’s Governor of the year in Education appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

