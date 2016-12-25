Photos: Buratai finally takes breakfast with 112 Task Force Battalion after ousting Boko Haram
Following the ousting of the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group from Sambisa, the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt General Buratai has visited the 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa, Borno state where he interacted with troops and shared breakfast with them.
