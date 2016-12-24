Photos: Cat grows severe dreadlocks after owner abandoned it for years
‘This poor cat was brought to our clinic yesterday after her elderly (owner) had to move to a nursing home. She suffered from severe matting (dreadlocks, really), the likes of which had been neglected for years.’
Our Medical team shaved off the pounds of intertwined fur from her body &, needless to say, this cat is feeling so much better now!
‘She will be cared for by a distant relative of her previous owner & finally have a chance at a happy & healthy life.’
Story via Mail Online
