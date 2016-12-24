Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Cat grows severe dreadlocks after owner abandoned it for years

Cat who was abandoned for years by her Alzheimer’s-suffering owner was found covered matted in fur ‘dreadlocks’.

Horrifying photographs show the neglected calico cat named Hidey with matted fur forming ‘dreadlocks’ on her body.

Images of the overweight feline, who belonged to an elderly man with Alzheimer’s, were posted on Facebook Friday by the Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The post said: 

‘This poor cat was brought to our clinic yesterday after her elderly (owner) had to move to a nursing home. She suffered from severe matting (dreadlocks, really), the likes of which had been neglected for years.’

Our Medical team shaved off the pounds of intertwined fur from her body &, needless to say, this cat is feeling so much better now!

‘She will be cared for by a distant relative of her previous owner & finally have a chance at a happy & healthy life.’

