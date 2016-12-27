Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Check out how a Nigerian guy announced his acceptance into Harvard to parents – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Sports


Photos: Check out how a Nigerian guy announced his acceptance into Harvard to parents
Nigerian man Wande Olabisi got accepted into Harvard Business School but kept it a secret until Christmas Day when he announced the good news to his parents with Harvard sweat shirts. His sister Lara Olabisi, who shared the story on Instagram also …

