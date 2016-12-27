PHOTOS: Comedian Omo Baba Weds Omotoyosi
Nigerian Comedian, Omo Baba, born Olufemi Fagade today tied the knot with his heartrob, Omotoyosi. The star studded event held in Ibadan with family and friends present to support the comedian. Present at the event were celebrities including comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, Sound Sultan and others. See photos from the comedian’s wedding below:
