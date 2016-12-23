Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Emir of Kano with his daughter Princess Hafsah Siddika Sanusi at her wedding

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Today the 23rd December 2016, daughter of the Emir of Kano His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II (CON), Princess Hafsah Siddika Sanusi is married to Abubakar Umaru Kurfi. The wedding Walima was held yesterday, December 22nd. The princess had her makeup done by Eeswat Makeovers and her gorgeous outfits made by Hudayya Couture. More photos after…

