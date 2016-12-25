Pages Navigation Menu

Photos From Elanred Iconic Fashion Pop Hop

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News | 0 comments

On the 23rd of December 2016, Elanred Store held a fun fair shopping event tagged “Iconic Fashion Pop Hop”. The fashion store added a 30% discount on all the products. According to them, it’s a medium of saying thank you to all those that have been patronising them this Christmas.

Below are photos from the event.

 





Photos From Elanred Iconic Fashion Pop Hop















