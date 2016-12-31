Photos From Super Eagles’ Striker, Emmanuel Echiejile’s Wedding
Nigerian Striker, Emmanuel Echiejile yesterday tied the knot with his heartrob. The Nigerian senior team striker made his relationship with his woman, Vwemo Ziregbe official as the couple got married in Warri Delta State. Friends and family were at the event which held yesterday, December 30th to celebrate with the couple a they begin their…
