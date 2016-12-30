Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos from Toke Makinwa’s slumber party

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toke Makinwa sure had a great 2016. Still basking in the euphoria of her book, ‘On Becoming’, the pretty single-and-ready to mingle OAP hosted a party for her girlfriends. Toke Makinwa had a slumber party yesterday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos from Toke Makinwa’s slumber party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.