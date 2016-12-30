Photos from Toke Makinwa’s slumber party
Toke Makinwa sure had a great 2016. Still basking in the euphoria of her book, ‘On Becoming’, the pretty single-and-ready to mingle OAP hosted a party for her girlfriends. Toke Makinwa had a slumber party yesterday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage…
The post Photos from Toke Makinwa’s slumber party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG