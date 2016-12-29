Photos from Uche Jombo’s birthday party
Uche Jombo Rodriguez, Nigerian actress and film producer, was a year older yesterday. She and her friends including Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, Yvonne Jegede and others were treated to a warm celebration by Mo Abudu and the wedding planner team. The beautiful mother of one was all smiles throughout the celebration and it…
