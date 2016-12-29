Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos from Uche Jombo’s birthday party

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Uche Jombo Rodriguez, Nigerian actress and film producer, was a year older yesterday. She and her friends including Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha, Yvonne Jegede and others were treated to a warm celebration by Mo Abudu and the wedding planner team. The beautiful mother of one was all smiles throughout the celebration and it…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Photos from Uche Jombo’s birthday party appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.