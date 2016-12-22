PHOTOS: Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz Move Into New Home

Recently remarried Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa has taken a big step with her husband, JJC Skillz. The excited couple who got married secretly in London some months ago have announced their move into their new home located in Lagos. The couple shared photos of their new home located at Amen Estate,…

