Photos: James Ibori holds prayer session after his release in London
A praise and worship session held at former Delta state governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori’s London home after he was released from prison yesterday.
bori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term on Tuesday. More photos below:
