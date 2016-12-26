Photos: James Ibori looking dapper in London as he receives Delta state delegates
Former governor of Delta state James Ibori is pictured with Senator Ighoyota Amori, Delta Speaker Rt Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya , Hon Michael Diden, Hon Elumelu today others at his London residence following his release from prison.
Photo credit: Joshua Okotie
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG