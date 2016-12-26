Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: James Ibori looking dapper in London as he receives Delta state delegates

Former governor of Delta state James Ibori is pictured with Senator Ighoyota Amori, Delta Speaker Rt Hon Monday Ovwigho Igbuya , Hon Michael Diden, Hon Elumelu today others at his London residence following his release from prison. 

Photo credit: Joshua Okotie


