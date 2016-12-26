PHOTOS: Kardashian, Jenner Family Exchange Expensive Cars For Christmas

The Kardahians-Jenner family house is a bubbling piece as Santa visited the family with lots of luxurious gifts mostly, supercars. Kris Jenner took to her Instagram page to share their gifts as she along with her grandmother, Mary Jo went retro and got the 1950s era Ford Thunderbirds automobile gift from their children. Kris got…

The post PHOTOS: Kardashian, Jenner Family Exchange Expensive Cars For Christmas appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

